Head-To-Head Analysis: Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) vs. Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Medical Properties Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 2 10 0 2.83 Broadmark Realty Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $21.42, suggesting a potential upside of 2.72%. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.97%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than Medical Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 38.50% 6.60% 3.05% Broadmark Realty Capital 52.94% 5.64% 5.56%

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 83.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Broadmark Realty Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $854.20 million 13.21 $374.68 million $1.30 16.04 Broadmark Realty Capital $130.98 million 10.06 $75.24 million N/A N/A

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats Medical Properties Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

