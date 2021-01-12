Head to Head Comparison: Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) versus Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Brightcove has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 8.07, meaning that its share price is 707% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Brightcove shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brightcove and Liberty TripAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $184.46 million 3.90 -$21.90 million ($0.17) -106.24 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 1.63 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

Brightcove has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brightcove and Liberty TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 0 5 0 3.00 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brightcove presently has a consensus price target of $18.13, indicating a potential upside of 0.36%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -7.61% -0.21% -0.08% Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24%

Summary

Brightcove beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms. In addition, it provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; Player, a cloud-based service to create and manage video player experiences; and Ooyala, an online video platform. Further, the company offers Brightcove Beacon, an app that enables companies to deliver and launch over the top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; and Brightcove Campaign, an app that enables marketers to create video-driven marketing campaigns. Additionally, it provides account management, professional, support, and training services. The company serves media, sports, and entertainment companies, broadcasters, publishers, fashion and hospitality brands and corporations, faith-based institutions, e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral and channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

