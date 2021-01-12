Head to Head Comparison: Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) vs. Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI)

Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) and Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Eagle Financial Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community First Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Financial Bancorp and Community First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Bancorp $8.18 million 3.08 $660,000.00 N/A N/A Community First Bancshares $16.64 million 4.57 $350,000.00 N/A N/A

Eagle Financial Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Community First Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eagle Financial Bancorp and Community First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Community First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Community First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Financial Bancorp and Community First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Bancorp 12.84% 4.19% 0.82% Community First Bancshares 6.93% 2.54% 0.29%

Summary

Eagle Financial Bancorp beats Community First Bancshares on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Financial Bancorp

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans. It operates in Hamilton, Butler, Warren, and Clermont counties in Ohio; Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana. The company operates through its two branches located in Hamilton County, Ohio. Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts, loans on new and used automobiles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities; and offers money transfer and other banking services. It operates through its main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; and loan production offices in Watkinsville and Braselton, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia. Community First Bancshares, Inc. is a subsidiary of Community First Bancshares, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.