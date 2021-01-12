Head to Head Comparison: Gulfport Energy (GPORQ) and Its Rivals

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS: GPORQ) is one of 240 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gulfport Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

79.3% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -410.97% 4.37% 0.79% Gulfport Energy Competitors -115.53% 43.43% -1.07%

Volatility and Risk

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.71, suggesting that its share price is 471% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy’s competitors have a beta of 2.18, suggesting that their average share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gulfport Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy Competitors 2755 9929 13504 456 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 39.46%. Given Gulfport Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gulfport Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gulfport Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion -$2.00 billion 0.16 Gulfport Energy Competitors $8.60 billion $433.62 million 8.81

Gulfport Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gulfport Energy competitors beat Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 10 MMbbl of oil; and 2,291 Bcf of natural gas and 32 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.