Head-To-Head Comparison: Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ) vs. Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Internap and Oblong’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap $291.51 million 0.01 -$138.25 million N/A N/A Oblong $12.83 million 2.90 -$7.76 million N/A N/A

Oblong has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Internap.

Risk & Volatility

Internap has a beta of 3.74, suggesting that its share price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Internap shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Internap and Oblong, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap 0 0 0 0 N/A Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Internap and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap N/A N/A N/A Oblong -80.32% -80.56% -47.91%

Summary

Internap beats Oblong on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internap

InterNAP Network Services Corp is a provider of high performance Internet connectivity services targeted at businesses seeking to maximize the performance of mission-critical Internet-based applications. Customers connected to one of their service points have their data optimally routed to and from destinations on the Internet using their overlay network, which analyzes the traffic situation on the multiplicity of networks that comprise the Internet and delivers mission-critical information and communications faster and more reliably.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations. The company offers managed videoconferencing, hybrid videoconferencing, video meeting suites, and webcasting services, as well as JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room service. It also provides remote service management services, including Resolve – Total Support, a management and support service; Helpdesk, which provides level 1 support; and Proactive Monitoring, a remote and automated monitoring service. In addition, the company offers Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic; Cloud Connect: Converge, which provides customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customers to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

