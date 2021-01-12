Head-To-Head Review: PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP)

Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Interups and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interups N/A N/A N/A PagSeguro Digital 23.16% 18.16% 10.19%

Risk and Volatility

Interups has a beta of 4, meaning that its share price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interups and PagSeguro Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interups N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PagSeguro Digital $1.39 billion 12.50 $346.04 million $1.08 48.96

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Interups.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Interups and PagSeguro Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interups 0 0 0 0 N/A PagSeguro Digital 0 2 6 0 2.75

PagSeguro Digital has a consensus price target of $46.13, indicating a potential downside of 12.77%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Interups.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Interups on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interups Company Profile

Interups, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, invest in, and acquire potential business opportunities or transactions in India. Previously, it was engaged in the business of developing an Internet based group buying site. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, and point of sale app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

