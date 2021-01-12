Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in December

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BTSDF opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. Health and Happiness has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $4.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

