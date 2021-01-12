Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $118.17

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.17 and last traded at $117.69, with a volume of 150580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.20.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 353.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.