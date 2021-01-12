Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $30.72 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $31.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $111,722.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $519,750. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

