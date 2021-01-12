Hedget Trading 20.8% Higher This Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $444,707.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget token can currently be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00006974 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00024215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00112581 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00265747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00064668 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00062236 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget.

Hedget Token Trading

Hedget can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

