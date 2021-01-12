HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Given “Hold” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HEI. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut HEICO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

HEI opened at $137.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.35. HEICO has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $139.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter valued at about $8,424,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at $8,522,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 25.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

