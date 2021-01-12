HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €64.96 ($76.43).

Several brokerages have commented on HEI. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

ETR HEI traded down €0.64 ($0.75) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €67.08 ($78.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement AG has a twelve month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €66.68 ($78.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €61.21 and a 200 day moving average of €54.60.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

