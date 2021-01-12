Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €107.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.13 ($107.22).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €90.56 ($106.54) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €87.91. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.