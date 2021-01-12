Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.45. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hepion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Wijngaard acquired 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

