Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,568 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.07% of DaVita worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $123.12 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $124.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.40.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

