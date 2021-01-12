Hexavest Inc. Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 102.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,423,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,277,000 after purchasing an additional 209,933 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Walmart by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

WMT opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.21 and a 200-day moving average of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $416.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

