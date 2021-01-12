Hexavest Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,201 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after buying an additional 3,685,229 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after acquiring an additional 989,917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,052,000 after acquiring an additional 420,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Exelon by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 405,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

