Hexavest Inc. Sells 123,533 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,533 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% during the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.12.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 302.12, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

