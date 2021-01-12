Hexavest Inc. Sells 281,599 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,254 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 281,599 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,996 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,046 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,527,659 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 434,345 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KGC. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of KGC opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

