Hexavest Inc. Sells 8,902 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW opened at $523.06 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $566.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.18, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $536.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. UBS Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.56.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,775 shares of company stock worth $46,623,683. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

