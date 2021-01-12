Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Update

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 201.6% from the December 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,021. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. Hexindai has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexindai Company Profile

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

