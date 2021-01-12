High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Short Interest Up 1,095.3% in December

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, an increase of 1,095.3% from the December 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HITIF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 927,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,962. High Tide has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.24.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of High Tide in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis accessories and alternative lifestyle products. The company is also involved in the retailing of cannabis products. As of August 7, 2020, it operated 34 Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores in Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

