HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Trading Up 11%

Shares of HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) were up 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 505,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 301,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 367.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HighPoint Resources news, Director Randy I. Stein sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $41,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Scot Woodall sold 13,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $178,350.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,230 shares of company stock worth $317,270 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125,240 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

