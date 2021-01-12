Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,667. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 114.79 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $14,884,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 823,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 188,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after buying an additional 182,608 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 144,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 114,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

