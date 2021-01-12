Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) Insider Colin D. Keogh Purchases 1,404 Shares of Stock

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 983 ($12.84) per share, for a total transaction of £13,801.32 ($18,031.51).

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) stock opened at GBX 966.60 ($12.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,022.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 889.21. The stock has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -11.44. Hiscox Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,407 ($18.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 966.80 ($12.63).

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

