Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises about 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,409 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 978,919 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 272.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

PRU traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.29. 1,547,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

