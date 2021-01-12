Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.96.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $19.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $536.44. 1,864,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.57 and a 200 day moving average of $385.30. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $537.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.