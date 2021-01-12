Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 487.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,821 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,896 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Ciena by 2.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,512,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,414,000 after buying an additional 88,812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ciena by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,965,000 after buying an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,989,000 after acquiring an additional 391,611 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $43,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $107,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,191 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.53.

Shares of CIEN traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.20. 1,083,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,913. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.