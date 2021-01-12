Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.31. 1,289,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,854. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

