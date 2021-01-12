Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 739 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after buying an additional 80,602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

MCD opened at $214.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.39. The firm has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

