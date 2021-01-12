Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 229 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,729,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051,798. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

