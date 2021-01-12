Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $237.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.59.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

