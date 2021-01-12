Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,749 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,692,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,689,000 after acquiring an additional 50,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 561.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,612,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

