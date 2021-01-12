Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

TSLA opened at $811.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,112.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $884.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $653.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

