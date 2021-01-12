HorusPay (HORUS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $162,778.90

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. HorusPay has a total market cap of $162,778.90 and $32.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00112374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00266013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00065000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00062349 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

