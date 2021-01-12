H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 555.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 99,739 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 95,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,735. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.