Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HBM. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.75 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CSFB upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.96.

Shares of HBM stock traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.76. 962,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$9.85.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$421.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

