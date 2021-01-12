Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperformer rating and a $10.75 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

