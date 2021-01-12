Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1,393.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,293 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after buying an additional 724,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after acquiring an additional 403,026 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Humana by 1,298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,772,000 after acquiring an additional 172,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $57,903,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price target on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.55.

NYSE:HUM opened at $433.54 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

