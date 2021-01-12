Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 201.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. CX Institutional grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 111,166 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 46,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

