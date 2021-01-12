Huntington National Bank Buys 1,435 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,022 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $218.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.97.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $3,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,999 shares of company stock valued at $54,868,674. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

