Huntington National Bank Cuts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 49.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,742,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,287,000 after buying an additional 1,230,273 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,936,000 after purchasing an additional 447,378 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 39.2% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 671,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,453,000 after acquiring an additional 188,988 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,606,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,133,000 after acquiring an additional 172,743 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

