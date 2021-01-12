Huntington National Bank Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,015 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.34.

ORCL stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

