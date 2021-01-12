Huntington National Bank Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 25,617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of COP stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

