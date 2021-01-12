Huntington National Bank Has $5.64 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after buying an additional 132,960 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in The Southern by 7.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in The Southern by 29.3% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 121,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in The Southern by 68.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in The Southern during the third quarter worth about $478,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

