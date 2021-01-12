Huntington National Bank Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,985,000 after acquiring an additional 315,774 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,689,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,716,000 after purchasing an additional 160,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after purchasing an additional 475,501 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $118.41 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

