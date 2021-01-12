Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Shares of PM stock opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

