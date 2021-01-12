Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.19.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

