Huntington National Bank Sells 1,393 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $11,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV opened at $137.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $141.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

