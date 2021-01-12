Huntington National Bank Sells 382 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.02. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.